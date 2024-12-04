Previous
Frozen by okvalle
Photo 1435

Frozen

A frozen puddle where I park the bus.
Starting late, and it's pretty cold, do I left the camera at home, and planned for a mobile shot.

What do you see in the picture?
I got my idea, but will not reveal it yet.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact