Previous
Visiting the florists by okvalle
Photo 1436

Visiting the florists

I had a break at the bus station in Drammen today. I met some of my old colleagues there. I also had to visit my regular florists shop. I saw this unique decoration in the room. I didn't have the camera, so a mobile shot again today.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact