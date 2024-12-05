Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1436
Visiting the florists
I had a break at the bus station in Drammen today. I met some of my old colleagues there. I also had to visit my regular florists shop. I saw this unique decoration in the room. I didn't have the camera, so a mobile shot again today.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2247
photos
44
followers
22
following
393% complete
View this month »
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
5th December 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close