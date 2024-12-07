Lights at Drammen City square

I took a trip to the city centre today to catch some of the Christmas lights. It have been raining today, so the reflections on the pavement increased the light and mood.



Talking about mood, I've been a bit low and mellow lately. Yesterday I had to reschedule my wife's flight from Africa, meaning that I'll be alone during Christmas. I think it is the worst period to be alone. As long as I manage to get out, take some pictures, I feel better, but when sitting down at home and start thinking, the mood is going down. I'll try to keep my head up, and get through Christmas this time as well.