Halvor Opheim by okvalle
Photo 1439

Halvor Opheim

Since I spent most of my day in military camps today, I could not take any pictures. I asked this young man if I could take his portrait. Since it technically was within the military area, I opted to use my bus as a backdrop.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

