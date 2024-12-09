Previous
Frost by okvalle
Photo 1440

Frost

The garden is full of leaves, and we have had some frost lately, so they look very nice covered in ice crystals. Composed on the garden table, and a golden low sun just hitting the table made it perfect.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Ole Kristian Valle

