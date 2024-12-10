Previous
Lichen

I was hunting on top of the mailbox stand today, and captured lichen and ice crystals.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
