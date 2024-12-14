Sign up
Previous
Photo 1445
Macro
I had no energy to get out today, so a quick macro of some dried tiny flowers I had in store will have to do.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2258
photos
45
followers
22
following
395% complete
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
Latest from all albums
1439
1440
1441
1442
137
1443
1444
1445
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
14th December 2024 6:02pm
