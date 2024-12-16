Sign up
Previous
Photo 1447
Guitar
I was trying to come up with something to shoot today. I was sitting next to this guitar, so why not use what was closest to me.
I illuminated the inside of the guitar.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2260
photos
45
followers
22
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th December 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
