Previous
At the mall II by okvalle
Photo 1448

At the mall II

I went to the mall today, hoping to catch some images. Here a couple checking the list. Maybe a wishing list from the grandchildren?
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact