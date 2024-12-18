Sign up
Previous
Photo 1449
Angel
A day with no inspiration. I almost forgot to take a picture. An easy solution was to use my glass angel I got as a gift almost 20 years ago.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2263
photos
45
followers
22
following
396% complete
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
138
1448
1449
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th December 2024 8:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt😊
December 18th, 2024
