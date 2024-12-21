Previous
Bouquet by okvalle
Bouquet

Yesterday evening some flowers from my daughter and grandchildren in the Faroe Islands arrived. I'm thankful that they're thinking of me❤️

I placed them outside to get the soft light from an overcast sky. We had snow, so the garden table seems nice and clean.

I'll probably create some close ups of them later.
21st December 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
