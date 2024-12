Skoger Old Church

Today was an incredible day, weatherwise. We have had a few dark foggy days here, so today I wanted to get out with the camera before the sun was setting. I knew I would get a nice low light at this location, although I've used this church a few times earlier.



Skoger Old Church is the Drammen area's oldest building and only medieval church. It is believed that the church was built in the early 13th century, and the timber in the roof was felled in the period 1192ā€“1218.