Previous
Matryoshka doll by okvalle
Photo 1461

Matryoshka doll

I got this as a gift from my mother after a travel she did in Soviet in the 80´s
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Flott😊
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact