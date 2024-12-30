Sign up
Photo 1461
Matryoshka doll
I got this as a gift from my mother after a travel she did in Soviet in the 80´s
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Ole Kristian Valle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th December 2024 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Oli Lindenskov
Flott😊
December 30th, 2024
