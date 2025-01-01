Previous
New year and new snow! by okvalle
Photo 1463

New year and new snow!

We had very little snow this winter, so far. So this year started with snowfall. A good way to show is to capture these unused bird feeders sitting on a garden chair. I'd better take them in :)

New year, and new opportunities with the camera. Hopefully I'll manage to complete one more year.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

