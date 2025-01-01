Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1463
New year and new snow!
We had very little snow this winter, so far. So this year started with snowfall. A good way to show is to capture these unused bird feeders sitting on a garden chair. I'd better take them in :)
New year, and new opportunities with the camera. Hopefully I'll manage to complete one more year.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2279
photos
45
followers
22
following
400% complete
View this month »
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st January 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close