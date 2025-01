Leaf in windswept snow

I went to pick up the bus today, after not being on the road for a month. I brought it home, and prepared it for my first assignment of the year on Monday. It will be hard to get up early again.



Anyhow, on my way I looked around for subject, and came across this leaf stuck in the snow shaped as waves by the wind. I think it looks kind of neat with the textures and shadows in the low sun.

Best on black.