Previous
Leaves by okvalle
Photo 1467

Leaves

Another lazy Sunday.
I had some leaves I actually wanted to use in a different project, but never used them. Then I thought I could use them today.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact