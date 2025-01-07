Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1469
Snowed in!
My front door was almost blocked by snow this morning. Luckily I don't need the car to get to work.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2286
photos
45
followers
22
following
402% complete
View this month »
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
Latest from all albums
1463
1464
140
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
7th January 2025 6:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close