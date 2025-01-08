Sign up
Previous
Photo 1470
Forest
Vertical panning in a forest. Absolutely different than what I normally do, but it's fun to experiment.
I did an "proper photo" as well, but I actually liked this one more :)
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
8th January 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LTaylor
ace
forest for the tees :) and trees
January 8th, 2025
