Photo 1471
The Heftye-monument
I picked up some children from this place, so I captured this monument
Heftye-bauta, a tall granite monument that was erected in 1887 in memory of the banker and outdoorsman Thomas Johannessen Heftye (1882–86)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Johannessen_Heftye
Learning a bit of Oslo local history at work :)
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
365
Canon EOS M50
9th January 2025 12:14pm
