Previous
The Heftye-monument by okvalle
Photo 1471

The Heftye-monument

I picked up some children from this place, so I captured this monument
Heftye-bauta, a tall granite monument that was erected in 1887 in memory of the banker and outdoorsman Thomas Johannessen Heftye (1882–86)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Johannessen_Heftye

Learning a bit of Oslo local history at work :)
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact