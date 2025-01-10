Previous
Wine glass by okvalle
Photo 1472

Wine glass

I just wanted to experiment a bit today. Two wine glasses behind each other. One containing the lights.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact