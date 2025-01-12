Previous
Lazy Sunday by okvalle
Lazy Sunday

I didn't go put the door today. I had some stuff to do at home that needed my attention.
I almost forgot to take a picture, so I picked a pine cone I had, and went pretty close to get the details.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
January 12th, 2025  
