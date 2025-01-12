Sign up
Previous
Photo 1474
Lazy Sunday
I didn't go put the door today. I had some stuff to do at home that needed my attention.
I almost forgot to take a picture, so I picked a pine cone I had, and went pretty close to get the details.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2291
photos
46
followers
22
following
403% complete
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th January 2025 8:24pm
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
January 12th, 2025
