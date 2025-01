Timber harbour

A picture taken after sunset in Drammen. This is close to our bus parking. I had to fill some washer fluid at our parking area before taking the bus home, so I had to go this kind of back route away from public roads to get to our parking area. I had problems keeping the windshield clean, so now I'm ready for tomorrow. I have a leakage in the washer fluid container, so I also filled a 1.5 litre bottle just in case.