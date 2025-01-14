Previous
Fog by okvalle
Photo 1476

Fog

Today started out with a lot of fog, so that's what I'm describing here today. The fog lifted a bit later though.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Smukt og koldt☃️😊
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact