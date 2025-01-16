Previous
Angel by okvalle
Photo 1478

Angel

I gat a sad message last evening. My old friend and former employer passed away yesterday. Since I was parked close to the Sandefjord cemetery, I wanted to take a picture of an angle.
Rest in peace Ásmund. ❤️
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

