Photo 1478
Angel
I gat a sad message last evening. My old friend and former employer passed away yesterday. Since I was parked close to the Sandefjord cemetery, I wanted to take a picture of an angle.
Rest in peace Ásmund. ❤️
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
