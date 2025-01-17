Previous
Farm by okvalle
Photo 1479

Farm

A beautiful little farm house in Porsgrunn. I didn't have much time to take pictures during daylight, so this is taken from the window in the bus after delivering a group.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact