"Viking" helmet

Yesterday evening I was driving spectators to a handball game between Norway and USA for the 2025 World Men's Handball Championship. The spectators were from Rema 1000 (chain of grocery shops), one of the main sponsors of the Norwegian team.

After the game that ended with a victory for Norway (33-17), one of the spectators handed me this helmet as a gift.

They also left 40 cans of beer in the bus!