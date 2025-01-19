Sign up
Previous
Photo 1481
Brass
Detail of a Cornet I bought 48 years ago!
I had a down day today. I had to cancel my wife's return ticket from Uganda, and change it to an open ticket due to severe illness. She would not be able to fly home on Wednesday. We just have to hope and pray that she'll be better soon. I miss her.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th January 2025 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
