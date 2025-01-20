Previous
Forgotten by okvalle
Photo 1482

Forgotten

A Childs glove placed on a stick where I pick up children after swimming. It will probably hang there for a while. Kids forgets all the time! I have to constantly remind them when they leave the bus.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

