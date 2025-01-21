Sign up
Previous
Photo 1483
Haircut
I had a haircut today, and snapped a quick shot of these scissors before entering the chair. I prepared my camera for a trip to town, but forgot to bring it, so the phone was used today.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
21st January 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
