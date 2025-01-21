Previous
Haircut by okvalle
Photo 1483

Haircut

I had a haircut today, and snapped a quick shot of these scissors before entering the chair. I prepared my camera for a trip to town, but forgot to bring it, so the phone was used today.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact