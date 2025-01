Visiting the florists

Visiting the florists I used to frequent and get many pictures from. I had a good chat with them. One of the ladies told me that she's going to the Faroe Islands this coming spring, and would like to visit my daughters florist shop there :)

After visiting them I went to the drivers break room and met some of my old colleagues there, and had some good conversations there too. They were curious on how I'm doing in my new job.