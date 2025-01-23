Previous
Bad driving conditions by okvalle
I brought the bus to the garage for repairs today. It was terrible driving conditions, so the trip that should take about three hours, took five and a half hour. Everything slows down in these conditions.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow I'd hate to try and drive on that ice
January 23rd, 2025  
