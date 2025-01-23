Sign up
Previous
Photo 1485
Bad driving conditions
I brought the bus to the garage for repairs today. It was terrible driving conditions, so the trip that should take about three hours, took five and a half hour. Everything slows down in these conditions.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2306
photos
46
followers
22
following
406% complete
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1480
1481
143
1482
1483
144
1484
1485
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
23rd January 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow I'd hate to try and drive on that ice
January 23rd, 2025
