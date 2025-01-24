Snow

We had a lot of snow since yesterday. The temperature was low (-11C) this morning. Over the day the temperature rose to +5C, and it was raining a lot. All the snow got wet and soggy, making it hard to be a pedestrian. We will have some wind over night. Hopefully it will help on the melting a bit.

The subject is an underground garbage container that's lifted up by a crane and emptied in a truck. That actually happened while I was there. They hook in the ring and lift it up.

I had a long day (12,5h) today, so now I got the weekend to relax a bit.



Best on black!