Manhole cover by okvalle
Manhole cover

These were introduced when Drammen celebrated 200 years in 2011.
I'm feeling old, when vividly remember the 175 celebrations manhole cover. They actually became a collectible, and ended up in a museum in Italy! I prefer them to this one.

https://www.dt.no/nyheter/jubileumskumlokket-som-ble-samlerobjekt/s/2-2.1748-1.5470529
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

Karen ace
What an incredible manhole cover! A real work of art! Ours are so boring here, just round blobs of iron or steel or whatever, with indented square blocks as the pattern. This is really beautiful.
January 25th, 2025  
