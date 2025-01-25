Sign up
Photo 1487
Manhole cover
These were introduced when Drammen celebrated 200 years in 2011.
I'm feeling old, when vividly remember the 175 celebrations manhole cover. They actually became a collectible, and ended up in a museum in Italy! I prefer them to this one.
https://www.dt.no/nyheter/jubileumskumlokket-som-ble-samlerobjekt/s/2-2.1748-1.5470529
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Karen
ace
What an incredible manhole cover! A real work of art! Ours are so boring here, just round blobs of iron or steel or whatever, with indented square blocks as the pattern. This is really beautiful.
January 25th, 2025
