Roses

I had a bad night with little sleep. Luckily I had a short day at work, but I was exhausted when I parked the bus. The weather was not nice either, with rain and snow alternating.

I just grabbed the camera when I went to the supermarket to fetch a couple of item, and hoped to find some flowers or something for a quick snap. These roses was what I came up with, although they're not the nicest I've seen.

It just got to do for today. Some days are like this, just shoot something to get your shot.