The Kepler Star by okvalle
Photo 1491

The Kepler Star

The Kepler Star, or the Peace Star, is a 45 meter high art installation close to Oslo Airport, designed by artist Vebjørn Sand.
It is located close to the road where the European Route 16 meets European Route 6. In 1999, the artist Vebjørn Sand was asked to create a landmark in the planned industrial park at Gardermoen. Sand got the idea for the Kepler star and says this is a symbol and a vision that draws the threads back into cultural and spiritual history - and forward to technique and aesthetics. The star was first constructed in the 16th-century by the astronom Johannes Kepler, as a further development from the Ikosa Seder, one of Plato's 5 geometric bodies consisting of 20 triangles.

A spetacular land mark close to the main airport in Norway - Oslo Airport.

Information from Visit Greater Oslo

I was picking up passengers from a hotel close to the star. I've never been that close to it before. The star is lit when it's dark. I might come back one day I don't have the bus with me. Then I can get some more time to find the right angle and to compose a better picture.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
408% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Smukt😊
January 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Interesting
January 29th, 2025  
