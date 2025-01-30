Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1492
Lights
I drove some 8th graders to The Norwegian Museum of Science and Technology, and I came a cross some of them in the exhibition
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2315
photos
46
followers
22
following
408% complete
View this month »
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
Latest from all albums
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
145
15
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th January 2025 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt fanget👍😊
January 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close