Previous
Lights by okvalle
Photo 1492

Lights

I drove some 8th graders to The Norwegian Museum of Science and Technology, and I came a cross some of them in the exhibition
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Smukt fanget👍😊
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact