Colourful

Another lazy Sunday, and I'm trying to find something to capture at home.

This is a couple of cupping spoons (for coffee) I bought from China a while ago. I like the colourfulness of them.



As I said, a lazy Sunday, but I had to use more than one hour cleaning the bus after driving supporters yesterday. It was pretty messy in the bus with beer and wine all over the floor. It was a massive party on board. The cleared out almost everything from the bus, but it was stinking of beer, so I knew I had a job coming. I didn't want to do anything last night after a 13 hours shift, but since the bus would just be parked today, I left it for me to fix today.