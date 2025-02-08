Previous
Cymbidium by okvalle
Photo 1501

Cymbidium

Framing this nice orchid with the leaves in front.

I had to go to the mall today to do some shopping, and having a lunch, so why not check out the florists there as well for my picture.

Personally I feel it looks nicer on black.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
