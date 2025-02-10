Previous
Ice crystals by okvalle
Ice crystals

We had a very cold night, and everything was covered in ice crystals. This I found on top of a car parked where I stopped. The sun was creating some nice texture, and when getting close you can see the colours of the rainbow in some of the crystals.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

