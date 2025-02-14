Previous
Valentine's Day by okvalle
Valentine's Day

As usual florists have a lot of traffic of men buying flowers today. This young was circling around this setup to find something suitable.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
