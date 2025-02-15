Sign up
Photo 1508
Farms in snowy fields
I had to do some minor stuff around work, so I went for a ride through Skoger on my way home. I decided to capture these two farms. You can see the fields are used for skiing.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2334
photos
46
followers
22
following
413% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th February 2025 2:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
