Previous
Farms in snowy fields by okvalle
Photo 1508

Farms in snowy fields

I had to do some minor stuff around work, so I went for a ride through Skoger on my way home. I decided to capture these two farms. You can see the fields are used for skiing.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact