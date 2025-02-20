Sign up
Previous
Photo 1513
The Old Master
Revisiting the old oak again today. It's believed to be about 1000 years old. I was picking up a group close by, so I chose to have a 30 minute break here. In addition to taking a picture, I vacuumed the bus.
You can read more about the tree in my post from 2021 here:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-08-12
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2340
photos
46
followers
22
following
414% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th February 2025 2:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt👍😊
February 20th, 2025
