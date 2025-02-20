Previous
The Old Master by okvalle
The Old Master

Revisiting the old oak again today. It's believed to be about 1000 years old. I was picking up a group close by, so I chose to have a 30 minute break here. In addition to taking a picture, I vacuumed the bus.

You can read more about the tree in my post from 2021 here:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-08-12
Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Smukt👍😊
February 20th, 2025  
