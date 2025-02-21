Previous
Red by okvalle
Photo 1514

Red

I forgot the camera when I went shopping. I snapped this with the phone.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
Margaret Brown ace
Love it, so cheerful
February 21st, 2025  
Lois Ann
I love the simplicity and striking colour.
February 21st, 2025  
