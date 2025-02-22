Sign up
Previous
Photo 1515
Nope, not going out today!
It will be a full day of rain, so I just opted for staying at home.
I've got a long distance drive tomorrow, so today I'm just recharging myself.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd February 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
