Architecture and art

I picked up some passengers at a hotel close to this building. I had to get a picture of it.
It's Equinor Fornebu, and situated where the old Oslo airport was.

Next time I'll take a picture of the globe from the other direction.

Explore the building here: https://maps.app.goo.gl/vQS3QK51qLuWKgxZ8
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
