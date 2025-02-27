Previous
Ferguson by okvalle
Photo 1520

Ferguson

A tractor stuck in the snow. I was bringing some kids to the ski slopes today. It gave me time to wander around with my camera.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact