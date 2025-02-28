Previous
At the opera by okvalle
Photo 1521

At the opera

A window to a workshop that makes sets for the Norwegian opera. I had a short break just in front of the window, so why not take a picture?
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact