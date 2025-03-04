Previous
Moss by okvalle
Photo 1525

Moss

Yet again a macro from the roof of the mailbox stand. It's almost like a landscape.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Martyn Drage ace
Excellent
March 4th, 2025  
Karen ace
It really is! There's even a road. Marvellous!
March 4th, 2025  
