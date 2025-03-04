Sign up
Photo 1525
Moss
Yet again a macro from the roof of the mailbox stand. It's almost like a landscape.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2353
photos
48
followers
22
following
417% complete
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
150
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
4th March 2025 10:00am
Martyn Drage
ace
Excellent
March 4th, 2025
Karen
ace
It really is! There's even a road. Marvellous!
March 4th, 2025
