Cleaning the bus. by okvalle
Photo 1526

Cleaning the bus.

The roads are dirty, and the bus is getting dirty as well. I'm using the machine at my old workplace to clean the bus. Now it's ready for tomorrow's assignments.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
