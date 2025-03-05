Sign up
Photo 1526
Cleaning the bus.
The roads are dirty, and the bus is getting dirty as well. I'm using the machine at my old workplace to clean the bus. Now it's ready for tomorrow's assignments.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
365
Canon EOS M50
5th March 2025 2:49pm
