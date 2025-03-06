Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1527
Pine
I delivered passengers this afternoon, the sun was setting, and this pine got the last rays of the sun.
I forgot my camera today, so the phone rescued me one more time.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2358
photos
48
followers
22
following
418% complete
View this month »
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
Latest from all albums
1523
1524
1525
151
1526
16
152
1527
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
6th March 2025 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt👍
March 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close